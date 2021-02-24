Teaser of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi unveiled; Sanjay Leela Bhansali film to release on 30 July

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is Bhansali's tenth directorial venture, is adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was unveiled on Wednesday. Bhatt is introduced as the fearless and powerful matriarch of Kamathipura in the clip, which features her delivering bombastic dialogues, and even throwing a punch.

The setting of the film remains true to Bhansali's style with elaborate sets, a moody colour palette, and ornate costumes.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will arrive in cinema halls on 30 July this year, the makers announced on Wednesday with a new poster featuring actor Alia Bhatt.

Meet .. Gangu!❤️#GangubaiKathiawadi#SanjayLeelaBhansali@bhansali_produc @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @prerna982https://t.co/AKrBnGZhZx — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 24, 2021

The film, which is Bhansali's tenth directorial venture, is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on 11 September in 2020 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

In December 2020, the makers had landed in legal trouble after Gangubai's adopted son filed a case alleging that Bhansali's film and its source material, author Zaidi's book, are 'defamatory' and infringe his rights to "privacy, liberty and self-respect."

