Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, author Hussain Zaidi in legal trouble over upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi
Gangubai Kathiawadi's son has filed a case alleging that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film and its source material, author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, are 'defamatory' and infringe his rights to 'privacy, liberty and self-respect
Gangubai Kathiawadi's adopted son has filed a case against Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and author Hussain Zaidi. In his petition, Babuji Rawji Shah has alleged that the film and its source material, Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai are "defamatory" and infringe his rights to "privacy, liberty and self-respect."
According to Mumbai Mirror, Shah has asked that the film's production be stopped due to the aforementioned reasons. He has sought the removal of specific chapters from Mafia Queens of Mumbai and portions of the film, as well as a permanent order on the printing and circulation of the book.
