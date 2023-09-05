With Teachers’ Day 2023 just around the corner, preparations for one of the most awaited events at educational institutions are in full swing. The day also marks the birth anniversary of India’s former president, philosopher and Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. To mark the event, also known as ‘Shikshak Divas’, annually, students make best efforts to express appreciation to the teachers by indulging in cultural activities and recognising the contribution of teachers to the society and honour their tireless efforts in preparing students for the times to come.

Below are some Bollywood inspired songs that can make their day extra special. You can either shake a leg up with them or sing them in your melodious voice for your teacher, to make the occasion extra special for them:

– ‘Sir Sir O Sir’ from Sir

‘Sir Sir O Sir’ from the 1993 cult classic Sir features actors Atul Agnihotri and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. A Mahesh Bhatt directed film, Sir shows Naseeruddin Shah as the friendly teacher while the duo pay tribute to him through this melodious track.

– ‘Master Ji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi’ from Kitaab

The film Kitaab revolves around a little boy trying to understand the importance of education in life. Written and directed by Gulzar and sung by Shivangi Kolhapure, the song features child artist Master Raju singing the song in the classroom along with the entire class. The yesteryear song will make you run down memory lane and remember your school days.

– ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ from Imtihaan

The 1974 film stars Vinod Khanna, Tanuja and Bindu in lead roles. The film’s song shows Vinod Khanna as a teacher. With Kishore Kumar’s melodious voice and

Majrooh Sultanpuri’s heartfelt lyrics, the song pulls the heartstrings almost four decades after it was introduced to the audience.

– ‘Aye Khuda’ from Paathshaala

Pathshaala’s plot revolves around the commercialisation of the modern education system and several ideologies. It stars Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia in the lead roles. The song, voiced by Salim Merchant, is based on the life of a teacher played by Shahid Kapoor.

– ‘Aye Zindagi’ from Chalk N Duster

This 2016 film revolves around the bond among teachers and their students, as well as their communication. The film features Juhi Chawla, Shabana Azmi, Zarina Wahab, Girish Karnad and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The song ‘Aye Zindagi’ was sung by Sonu Nigam, with lyrics from Javed Akhtar and composition by Sandesh Shandilya.