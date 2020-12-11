Taylor Swift provides financial aid of $13000 to two US women struggling with rent, bills

'No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you,' Taylor Swift said as she donated to a currently unemployed Michigan woman.

A woman in Michigan breathed a sigh of relief when Taylor Swift donated $13,000 to her GoFundMe page.

According to a report in the Detroit Free Press, on Tuesday Swift commented on the fundraiser's page, writing that she is sending her a gift after reading about her in Washington Post.

Swift told the woman, named Shelbie, that no one has to feel that kind of stress that she has been put through.

"I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor," the singer wrote.

According to an earlier report by Washington Post, Shelbie Selewski lost her job as a medical receptionist in Macomb County, leading her to be $2,100 behind on rent and utilities.

Shelbie told the publication that her lights were shut off during her son's third day of virtual kindergarten and her landlord taped eviction notices on her door three times.

According to Shelbie, she begged friends and relatives for help to get the electricity back on, but bills kept piling up.

Shelbie set up a GoFundMe page, where she wrote that she has tirelessly tried finding employment along with her fiancé, but with daughter Vada being compromised and her seven-year-old son in virtual school, it was proving to be extremely difficult.

Revealing that they have sold everything they possibly could, she said that the money will go directly to keeping their lights on during the holiday season and towards rent, so that they are not evicted.

However, Shelbie is not the only woman who was helped out by Swift. According to a report by Page Six, Swift also donated the same amount to a Nashville mother, Nikki Cornwell, who was behind on rent.

Meanwhile, Swift has released her second album in 2020 as well. According to Swift, the new album, Evermore, is a 'sister' album to her last release Folklore. The album has 15-new songs.