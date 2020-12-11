Taylor Swift releases Evermore, surprises fans with second album in 2020
A video for a new song, 'Willow,' arrived along with Taylor Swift's new album Evermore
Taylor Swift fans are getting a double reason to celebrate this year — the singer-songwriter released her second album in 2020.
“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift wrote in social media posts Thursday morning. “I’ve never done this before. In the past, I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.”
Swift said the new album is called Evermore, which she described as a “sister” album to her latest release, Folklore. A video for a new song, 'Willow,' arrived along with the album, which released at midnight ET Thursday.
See Taylor Swift's post
I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020
Taylor revealed the tracklist for the 15-song new album and noted that some of the guests are Haim, The National, and Bon Iver. She turns 31 on Sunday.
Folklore, released this summer, enjoyed three separate visits to No 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became the first album to sell a million copies in the US in 2020.
On Instagram, Swift said working on Folklore was different than her previous albums and she just kept writing songs. “I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales,” she wrote.
“I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Darbaan movie review: Rabindranath Tagore revisited in Bollywood to bitter-sweet albeit insubstantial effect
Darbaan works up to a point, but does not have the depth and social insights of the Bengali film starring Uttam Kumar that was also adapted from Tagore's Khokababur Pratyabartan.
Sundance Film Festival opts for predominantly virtual 2021 edition, will host socially distanced screenings
Sundance Film Festival will premiere over 70 films on a custom online platform during the seven-day event, beginning on 28 January 2021, and will also hold screenings in several US states including Alabama, California and Ohio.
Uncle Frank movie review: Paul Bettany comes out, Sophia Lillis comes of age in overly tidy comedy-drama
Following many detours, there's little gas left by the time we arrive at the all-too-convenient conclusion.