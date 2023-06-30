While talking about his film ‘Tarla‘ that soon drops on Zee5, director Piyush Gupta spoke about a lot of things. When asked about the idea of the film, he revealed, “The idea came in a conversation with my wife Trishna. We were discussing how wonderful Jon Favreau’s Chef really is and how India needs its own food film. Somewhere in the conversation, Tarla Dalal’s name popped up. Trishna was quite adamant that I should make a film about her. In fact, she was the one who set up my first meeting with Tarlaji’s son Sanjay Dalal.”

A movie on Tarla – a home chef

I read somewhere that an Indian homemaker ends up spending more than 30 years of her life in the kitchen. This statistic shook me. It made me wonder why our films haven’t celebrated these women who stay home to take care of their loved ones at the cost of their dreams. I wanted to convey to these incredible women that they must pursue their ambitions too. Tarlaji’s story became a perfect vehicle to show that a woman can realize her dreams from anywhere.

On casting Huma Qureshi

I would like to thank Subhash Kapoor Sir for making Maharani. His series opened our minds about Huma and showed us where to look in that period when we were searching for our Tarla. When I met Huma I felt she was just as quirky and carefree as Tarlaji. One reading with her and I knew she was perfect for the role”

