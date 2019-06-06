Tara Sutaria on Student Of The Year 2 backlash: We were expecting some criticism, since it's part of process

Tara Sutaria, who made her silver screen debut with Punit Malhotra's directorial Student of the Year 2, says she is grateful for all the love from viewers, but was also expecting some criticism that came along with it. The film, co-starring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in key roles, which released last month, opened to mixed reviews and had an average run at the box office.

While Student of the Year 2 is her first major film, Tara is not new to the camera. She has worked on popular TV shows like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassi.

Stating that criticism is a part of her profession, Tara said she was ready for all outcomes. While talking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, "I've been in this line of work for a long time, so I'm used to criticism. In this case, there was no pressure from the production house, but people had expectations given the film's franchise status and the first part's success. Ever since the film was announced, we'd been subjected to trolling and memes, so we were expecting some criticism. But it's part of the process."

Tara had already bagged two films ahead of her debut. She recently wrapped up the shoot of Marjaavaan, in which she is cast opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, she is prepping for the remake of Rx100, co-starring Ahan Shetty.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 11:56:54 IST

