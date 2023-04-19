Tara Sutaria has got inspired by the film The Little Mermaid releasing on May 26 for latest post on Instagram. Fans go gaga over the recent photoshoot by the actress and call her the Disney Princess that they all have been waiting for!

Star Studios and Cine1 Studios announced last year ‘Apurva’, starring the talented youth icon Tara Sutaria in the lead. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, it will showcase the gripping story of a girl who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death!

Apurva is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in a never seen before avatar, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end.

Tara Sutaria who plays Apurva says, “I couldn’t have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds.”

“Apurva is a story that excited all of us at the studio from the word go and we knew we had an incredible thriller waiting to be told. We are proud to present a compelling narrative that is going to keep the viewers engaged till the very end” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star.

