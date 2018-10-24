Tanushree Dutta to file case against Vivek Agnihotri after director confesses to sexual harassment claims

Actress Tanushree Dutta will file a case against director Vivek Agnihotri, reports Mid Day. The decision come after the director sent Dutta a notice claiming that the actress made 'veiled references' to him, accusing him of sexually harassing her on sets of the 2005 film, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets.

Dutta's advocate confirmed the news and told the daily "My client had not named Agnihotri during a press interview. But, Agnihotri has sent her a 10-page notice confessing that 'the director was none other than me'. He has confessed to his own crime. So, this week, we will submit a complaint against him at the Oshiwara police station and will request cops to register a molestation case against him."

Dutta recently filed a defamation suit against actress Rakhi Sawant since the latter alleged that Dutta had consumed drugs on sets of 2008 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss. Sawant further went on to rubbish Tanushree's claims of Nana Patekar and other crew members harassing her, saying Dutta had locked herself inside the vanity van since she was taking drugs. Sawant responded to the defamation suit against her by saying it was a publicity stunt on Dutta's part.

