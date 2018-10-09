You are here:

Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment row: Maharashtra women's commission likely to send notice to Nana Patekar

FP Staff

Oct,09 2018 13:40:17 IST

Maharashtra women's commission is likely to send a legal notice to Nana Patekar by today (9 October) evening, in light of Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. 

Tanushree Dutta (left), Nana Patekar. Facebook/@vegaentertain, nanapatekar

On the other hand, Tanushree Dutta is scheduled to record an official statement with the Mumbai Police on 9 October after 3 pm IST, her lawyer informed. The actress will also be approaching Mumbai district magistrate so as to ensure the investigation is properly conducted on her allegation case.

Nana Patekar recently made a brief appearance before the press to address the sexual harassment charges that have been levied by Tanushree Dutta, hours after cancelling the press conference that was supposed to be conducted at his residence. On being asked for a statement, he said he had been advised to not speak to the press by his lawyer, further stating that he would iterate what he said 10 years back. "Nothing will change the truth," he said minutes before he hurriedly left the venue. 

