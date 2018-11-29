Tanushree Dutta says she suffered from depression following 2008 sexual harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta has released a new statement where she has spoken about the hate and bigotry present in the country and how her struggles in the midst of extreme negativity has often made her think about giving up, as per ANI.

“I feel a deep despair seeing the level of consciousness and extreme judgementalism in a country known for its spiritual richness. I am asking how many talented and innocent people like Jiah, Pratyusha and others you will consume by your bigotry. How many more need to die before you become sensitive towards others. Hate begets hate and if karma and punishment is the only language you understand then the road ahead will be rocky. Learn your lessons before it's too late. We are in this world to learn and embody compassion and love.” she said, as per the written statement.

Speaking about the alleged incident of molestation on the sets of The Horn 'OK' Pleassss' where she accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, and the mob attack thereafter, she said that despite continuing to finish her other projects, the constant harassment, manipulation and threats had profoundly impacted her. “After putting years of hard work to be treated this way was and still is shattering. The attitude of these kind of people and my constant upstream struggle in the face of such frequent negativity that I have received made me want to give up often. Few years later Jiah and Pratyusha committed suicide. I somehow lived,” she said in the statement.

She said that when she spoke out again, which in turn spurred many others into sharing their experiences of sexual harassment, Ganesh Acharya and Rakhi Sawant levelled derogatory accusations against the actor.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2018 16:39 PM