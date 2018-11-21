Ganesh Acharya says Tanushree Dutta 'did not report any grievance against Nana Patekar' while shooting song

In a 12-page letter sent to the Maharashtra Women's Commission, choreographer Ganesh Acharya denied all allegations levelled against him by Tanushree Dutta. Dutta propelled India's second #MeToo wave after she accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Please. She also accused Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique of being complicit and not taking appropriate action. An FIR was filed against Nana, Acharya, Sarang and Siddique on 10 October.

In his response to the women's commission, Acharya said the dance sequence was planned in advance and Dutta knew of Patekar's presence in the song. He also claimed that the steps which Dutta described as "vulguar" in her accusations had always been a part of the dance routine which was practised and finalised under his supervision. "At the time of rehearsals, she did not report any grievance about performing with actor Nana Patekar," he wrote in the letter, according to a report by Mid-Day. He added that Dutta was unable to execute the moves and refused to come out of her vanity van after the lunch break.

As per Dutta's version, Patekar was not a part of the said song. He allegedly asked for a "vulgar" step to be introduced in the song and insisted on being a part of it a well. At least two witnesses have corroborated Dutta’s account from the day.

