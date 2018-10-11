Tanushree Dutta releases fresh statement, says many parts of her old complaint were omitted

Tanushree Dutta has issued a fresh statement and says that old statement was not recorded "as per my say" at the Goregaon police station. Her lawyer stated that many parts of the complaint were not mentioned and the FIR was filed only for the offence of causing damage to her car and riot. Her main grievance of sexual harassment as well as the name of the culprit were reportedly left out from the complaint by the police. The statement also mentions how she was under "tremendous shock" and suffered "psychological trauma" following the incident, reports News18.

"Police refused to take Nana Patekar's name and other four persons and was not reporting her statement properly. Therefore, she left the police station without recording a statement. Thereafter, the police recorded a statement of her father and lodged an FIR for rioting and causing damage to her car," her lawyer Nitin Satpute told News18 in Mumbai.

The actress is also going to approach the Bombay High Court and will file a PIL seeking an internal complaints committee to be formed in every film related body. Her lawyer also said that the actress had received threats and was "pressurised to not take any action."

He said that the police manipulated the FIR by not mentioning the accused names in the complaint. "Because of this gross negligence, criminal negligence we will be moving the High Court to take action against this police officer. He also added that action will be taken against CINTAA for not redressing the issue.

Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of touched inappropriately on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleasss. She also claimed that even after she complained to choreographer Ganesh Acharya, she was forced to shoot the song sequence with the actor which involved several intimate scenes that she was uncomfortable with. When she decided to walk out of the film, her car was vandalised by politically affiliated goons.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 13:56 PM