Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of inadequate proof to prosecute Nana Patekar, files protest petition

Actor Tanushree Dutta, who had accused Bollywood veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, has now opposed the Mumbai court's report that the local police didnot have enough evidence to prosecute Patekar, reports DNA.

The Oshiwara Police filed a B Summary report to a Mumbai court on 12 June, which implies that the police do not possess sufficient evidence to file a chargesheet and seek trial on Tanushree's case against Nana.

Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute stated on Saturday that his client was ready to oppose the police's claim in court."The court has granted us time to file an affidavit or petition opposing the B Summary report of the police. The hearing in the case is now kept on 7 September," the publication quoted Satpute as saying.

In her report, Tanushree claimed that Nana had behaved inappropriately with her on sets of 2008 film Horn OK Pleasss. She stated that Nana had tried to sexually harass her during the filming of a particular song despite her clear instructions that she would not perform any vulgar or lewd steps during the dance number.

Dutta's allegations prompted the deluge of sexual harassment charges against notable personalities across fields of media.

Along with Patekar, the film's choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang were also named as perpetrators.

Although the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), there has been no arrest made till now. In fact, the B Summary report absolved all three of them of said charges.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 15:23:23 IST