Tanushree Dutta, who initiated India's #MeToo movement, supports the survivor of the Malayalam actor assault case

Tanushree Dutta has extended her support to Malayalam actress, who on Monday had opened up about the alleged sexual assault by actor Dileep.

Dutta, who had championed India's #MeToo movement in India, has shown solidarity to the actress in an Instagram post. Dutta had alleged that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss.

Writing about her experience after speaking up, Dutta stated that she had to “move on to build up my broken psyche, life and career,” adding, “I had no one who remotely loved me enough to continue to stand by me & provide the real tangible support I needed. All I had are people who would much rather see me struggle & fail so I can give them company in their eternal misery!”

The Malayalam actress took to Instagram on Monday to recount her ‘not so easy journey’ of the past five years from being a victim to a survivor.

She wrote, "Though I am not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice."

"To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me- a heartfelt thank you for your love,” she further added.

Dutta reposted her note and encouraged her to keep fighting and get justice despite the years of “antagonism and oppression.” She also wrote that she admires her “resilience” and mentioned her husband, Naveen for the support he is providing her with.

According to Economic Times, the survivor was reportedly kidnapped, attacked and molested in Kochi in 2017 and she had named actor Dileep as the main accused.