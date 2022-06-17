Tanuj Virwani and Jennifer Winget met on the sets on Code M and have good friends since then.

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who has impressed everyone with his acting mettle in shows like Inside Edge, Tandoor and others, is currently basking the success of his recently released web series Code M season 2. Apart from the intriguing plot, one of the biggest highlights of the show is the onscreen equation between Tanuj and lead actress Jennifer Winget.

While fans have showered praises and love on their onscreen chemistry, there have been reports that something is brewing between the duo. However, Tanuj has put the rumours to rest as in Facebook live with Firstpost, the handsome hunk said that he is single and Jennifer is a close part of his life.

He said, "I have been hearing these link-ups for almost two and a half years. My funda is very simple, I consciously try and keep my personal life personal and professional life public because in the past I have made certain choices and mistakes. I feel like you end up talking too much about who you are dating, the audience and people as a whole I am more interested in knowing that as supposed to the work that you are doing. And I always want to focus on my work."

Talking about Jennifer, he added, "But having said that Jennifer was, is and will always remain a very very close part of my life. You know people speculate. The moment they see the two co-stars, male and female getting along like a house on fire, having a good time. You know we are very open like if we go out or like recently I celebrated a birthday with her and stuff. Like obviously jumping to conclusions, and if I were in their positions maybe I would jump to conclusions as well. But we know what our equation is and as long as we know who we are and what we are to each other. I think that's what matters. And my logic is very simple. Either I am single or married. No ring on this finger."

Talking about Code M season 2, the show also features Aalekh Kapoor and Keshav Sadhna in prominent roles. It is streaming on ALT Balaji.

