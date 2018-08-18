Tanmay Bhat on why Nishant Suri won Comicstaan: Had the comedic endurance which show format required

One of the popular names in the Indian comedy circuit and one of the judges of Amazon Prime Video Original's Comicstaan, Tanmay Bhat revealed what made Nishant Suri the winner of the show.

17 August witnessed the final episode of Comicstaan which declared Nishant Suri as the winner of the show. As the Delhi contestant won the show, Tanmay Bhat shared how Nishant Suri fit the bill perfectly for what the judges looked for, in the winner of Comicstaan.

Tanmay shared, "When we envisioned the format, we imagined that a lot of comics would go up and down the leader board and at the end of it, sheer comedic endurance would triumph and Nishant did exactly that!"

Comicstaan featured Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Sukra, Naveen Richard and Sapan Verma as judges, and Abish Matthew and Sumukhi Suresh as hosts.

The comedy reality show, which began streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from 13 July, brought new stand-up comedians and honed their talents in seven different genres of comedy including anecdotal, topical, observational, sketch and improvisational.

After the seven rounds, five top contestants battled it out for the final position. They included Rahul Dua, Prashasti Singh, Shankar Chugani, Saurav Mehta and Nishant Suri.

Comicstaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video India.

