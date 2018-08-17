Nishant Suri declared winner of Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan; Rahul Dua is runner-up

It has officially been declared: Nishant Suri has won the first season of Comicstaan, an Indian Express report confirmed.

The penultimate episode saw the season's only elimination, where out of 10 contestants, only five were green-signalled for the final round. Prashasti Singh, Shankar Chugani, Saurav Mehta and Rahul Dua were the other participants who were competing against Nishant Suri. Whereas Rahul was announced as the first runner-up, Prashasti Singh became the second runner up.

Nishant was awarded with a prize money of Rs 10 lakh for winning the show. He has had quite the rollercoaster journey throughout Comicstaan. While he was one of the top contenders with a high leader board score in the initial episodes, there was a drastic drop in his performances afterwards. It was only in the semi finale that the comedian from Noida garnered a position in the top five.

In each episode of Comicstaan, contestants were mentored by one of the judges in a particular comedy genre and the participants had a week to prepare and perform their acts. Not only were the comedy sets evaluated by the judges but also by the studio audiences to ensure a neutral and objective assessment. After the completion of seven episodes, the scores of the contestants were added to determine the top five.

The one-of-a-kind digital hunt for stand up comedian was hosted by Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh and judged by Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Sapan Verma, Naveen Richard and Kaneez Surka.

The comedy reality show streamed on Amazon Prime Video. In its first week, Comicstaan had broken all records to become the most watched series on the platform.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 18:04 PM