Tanmay Bhat on stepping down as CEO of AIB: 'Failed to live up to ideals that I propagated'

Comedy collective All India Backchod (AIB) on Wednesday posted an update, declaring that there will be no sketches from them anytime soon because of mounting operational costs. In the statement, AIB also mentioned about lifting the suspension on Tanmay Bhat, but removing him from the position of CEO.

Following suit, Bhat took to social media today (23 May) to address his demotion: "The hardest part about everything that has happened in the last 8 months is to come to terms with my own failings as a leader and as an individual.

"I am deeply sorry for the distress I’ve caused to my friends, and anyone affected by my actions. I am deeply sorry to my colleagues who’ve had to go through immense stress that I feel responsible for. I realise that in the past, I’ve failed to live up to ideals that I've propagated myself, and my resolve is to ensure that this never happens again. I ask that you believe my intentions in good faith while holding me to my words. If I make any lapses in judgement in the future, I welcome critique and accountability from followers of my work, both men and women. In any leadership capacity in the future I will strive to build spaces in which women feel welcomed, valued, safe, heard and nurtured."

He further added, "I am committing to a daily process of unlearning, rewiring, and learning. To those who continue to have faith in me — thank you for giving me this invaluable opportunity to change and grow. I want to now look forward and let my actions prove my growth."

Post October, which was also when the #Metoo movement reached its pinnacle in India, Bhat was suspended following complaints of not acting against sexual harassment allegations made regarding AIB’s long-time collaborator Utsav Chakraborty.

Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya—the other two key members of the collective—will continue to manage the remaining affairs at AIB, apart from pursuing solo interests in the coming future.

