Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior — NCP MLA claims film has inaccuracies; threatens to take 'personal interest' if not changed

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has courted a recent controversy after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad claimed that the makers have few inaccurate facts in the film. He warned that if these discrepancies were not addressed, then he would personally have to get involved, reports Hindustan Times.

The MLA accused director Om Raut of taking his cinematic liberty too far and suggested some changes. Awhad added that if the changes were not implemented he would take a "personal interest" in the matter. He also said that he would not mind even if the makers took his statement as a threat.

The politician objected to a particular dialogue in the film which Kajol (who plays Tanhaji's wife in the film) spoke. The actress, in the film, says that Chhatrapati Shivaji's sword was meant to safeguard women's ghoonghat (veil) and a Brahmin's janeu (sacred thread). The publication quoted Awhad as saying, “The king never kept women in ghoonghat. He stopped his mother from committing sati, while women used to attend his daily meetings. Shivaji Maharaj’s sword was not meant to save sacred threads of a particular community, but to safeguard the interests of each and every caste, creed, and religion. This is an attempt to stereotype one of the most progressive kings in India.”

The cast and crew of the film are yet to respond to the MLA's statement.

Featuring Devgn as the valiant Maratha warrior Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, the film charts the heroic character's journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Malusare, battled alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj and was the Maratha commander. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is a 3D movie, is set to release on 10 January, 2020.

