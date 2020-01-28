You are here:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection: Ajay Devgn's epic drama earns Rs 228.96 cr by Week 3

Ajay Devgn's historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is unbeatable at box office. The film which released on 10 January, is giving a tough fight to the recent releases Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut's Panga.

In its fourth week on theatrical release, Tanhaji has earned Rs 9.52 crore on Saturday, Rs 12.58 crore (Sunday), and Rs 4.03 (Monday), thus taking the entire collection to Rs 228.96 crore. Trade experts note that the film has surpassed the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express and is likely to cross the lifetime collection of blockbuster films Kick and Simmba (2019).

The film which opened Rs 15.10 crore on its opening day, had managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club on the sixth day of its release. It was previously reported that Tanhaji had surpassed the lifetime collection of Devgn's previous films — De De Pyaar De (2019) and Raid (2018). For Saif Ali Khan, who plays antagonist Uday Bhan Singh, Tanhaji earnings are higher than his last commercial hit Race 2 (2013).

Featuring Ajay Devgn as Maratha warrior Subedar Tanaji Malusare, the Om Raut directorial charts the heroic character's journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Tanhaji sees Kajol reunite with Devgn on screen after over a decade. She is seen as the Maratha warrior's wife Savitribai. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G in supporting roles.

After Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was recently made tax-free in Maharashtra.

(Also read on Firstpost - Saif Ali Khan admits to 'dangerous' politics, misrepresentation of history in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

