Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan's period drama, to also release in Marathi

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, will also simultaneously release in Marathi, reports Mirror.

The film, helmed by Om Raut depicts Ajay as the valiant Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted soldier and fought alongside the Marathi legend in multiple battles in the 17th century.

Raut confirms the news to the publication, saying it was Ajay's brainchild to release the film in Marathi as well. The actor went in for the option to ensure the film reaches the interiors of the state as well as go global.

The film also includes popular Marathi actors in the cast, such as Sharad Kelkar (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), Devdatta Nage (Suryaji Malusare), and Shashank Shende (Shelar Mama). Raut has had his share of Marathi fame, when his directorial in 2015 fetched him the Filmfare Award for Best Debutant.

The Marathi trailer will be released on 10 December.

Kajol, who is a Maharashtrian from her mother's side of the family, tells Mirror she was very excited to play Tanaji's wife in the film. "Having grown up around my great grandmother (Ratanbai Shilotri) and grandmother (Shobhna Samarth), it was almost like reliving a part of my own history. It felt like I had dressed up in my mother’s clothes and played her in a grown-up way,” the actress shares. It was like reliving a part of my own history... as if I’d dressed up in my mother’s clothes and played her in a grown-up way. If I have my way, I will wear the nauvari (traditional Maharashtrian way of draping a sari) on a red carpet someday. The sari has a certain body language."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 January, 2020.

Check out the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 09:56:43 IST