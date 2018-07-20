Tamil TV actress Priyanka's husband questioned by police; marital differences suspected as cause of her suicide

The husband of popular Tamil television actress Priyanka is being questioned by Chennai police following her suicide on 18 July, amidst speculation that the reason for this extreme step could allegedly be domestic dispute, according to an NDTV report.

The husband was not at home when the incident took place, the report said.

An ongoing investigation has suggested that Priyanka had been married for three years but was living separately from her husband for the last few months due to differences, Hindustan Times reported.

India Today also wrote that the actress was allegedly under a lot of family pressure. The couple did not have children which is speculated to be the main reason for tensions within the family.

The 32-year-old was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence by her maid on the morning of 18 July. The maid had looked through the window when no one answered the doorbell and on seeing the actress alerted the neighbours, who called the police, the NDTV report said.

The actress was known for her portrayal of Jothika in the series, Vamsam that also stars Ramya Krishnan of Baahubali-fame. The show ran for four years and ended in 2017. Besides Vamsam, Priyanka has also appeared in a few films.

Recently, there have been several such instances in the Tamil television industry. TV host Sabarna killed herself citing her struggles to land films as the reason for her despair while actor Sai Prashanth committed suicide after battling depression.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 11:24 AM