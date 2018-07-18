You are here:

Tamil TV actress Priyanka, known for her role in Ramya Krishnan-led series Vamsam, commits suicide

Tamil television actress Priyanka, known for her portrayal of Jothika in the series, Vamsam that also stars Ramya Krishnan, has committed suicide, according to a report by The Times of India. A case has been filed with the Chennai police.

The actress was found on 18 July morning by her domestic help hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai.

As per the same report, the actress resorted to suicide after a dispute with her family.

The actress married Arunbala in 2015 but had been living separately for two months owing to a difference in opinion, reports Indian Express.

The reasons behind her suicide is yet unknown.

There have been a number of cases of suicide in the South Indian television Industry in the recent past. Television host and actor Sabarna was found dead at her residence, with her wrists slit.She left behind a note where she described her struggle to land opportunities in films.

Sai Prashanth, another television actor who featured in series including Annamalai, Arasi and Selvi committed suicide following his struggles with depression.

Telugu news anchor Radhika Reddy also commited suicide on 1st April 2018 by jumping off of the fifth floor of her residence.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 14:16 PM