Tamil star Vivek passes away in Chennai hospital at the age of 59 after cardiac arrest

Vivek's cardiac arrest was not linked to the coronavirus vaccination the actor took on 15 April, doctors at the Chennai hospital said.

Tamil actor and comedian Vivek died in the wee hours of Saturday morning, 17 April, at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 59-years-old. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of SIMS hospital in Vadapalani after suffering from a heart attack on Friday.

Vivek had a 100 percent blockage in the LAD (left anterior descending artery) vessel and reportedly underwent an angioplasty and stenting procedure for the same. However, he passed away at 4:35 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as per a medical bulletin, the actor was critical and on ECMO support. The doctors have stated that the cardiac arrest was not linked to the COVID-19 vaccination which the actor took on Thursday (15 April) at Omandurar government hospital. After taking his first jab of the vaccine, Vivek was in the news for his efforts to remove the fear of vaccination among the public. He had chosen to get vaccinated at a government hospital to spread awareness.

The actor was rushed to the SIMS hospital at 11 am on Friday in an unconscious state after which he underwent an emergency coronary angiogram. Before being taken to the hospital, he had complained to his family members about chest pain and fell unconscious at his residence.

Vivek was a Padma Shri recipient in 2009 and appeared in more than 200 films. Well known as ‘Chinna Kalaivaanar’, the actor received several awards for his performances and will always be remembered for his work in movies like Kushi, Dum Dum Dum, Sivaji, Minnale, Alaipayuthey, Mugavaree, and many others.