Tamil star Vivek admitted to ICU after cardiac arrest, actor's spokesperson confirms

Tamil star Vivek has been admitted to a Chennai hospital after he complained of chest pain. As reported by The Indian Express, the actor has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on Friday, 16 April due to a heart attack. The actor’s spokesperson shared that Vivek fainted Friday morning while he was speaking to his family. He was then taken to Vadapalani’s SIMS Hospital.

The PRO Nikhil Murugan further said that Vivek is now conscious and will be in good health soon. Reportedly, an angiogram is going to be performed on the actor.

It was reported by The News Minute that the actor is in critical condition. A source at the hospital confirmed to the publication that Vivek suffered a cardiac arrest. The source added that he is on an ECMO machine. The machine pumps and oxygenates blood outside the body to the heart-lung machine.

Vivek was in the news as he recently received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In order to remove the fear of vaccination from people, he had received the vaccine from a government facility on Thursday, 15 April.

Speaking about his vaccination, Vivek had urged people to get vaccinated and had said that the vaccine is the only thing that can save their life. The PRO had said that the actor was feeling well after vaccination. The hospital has shared that there is no relation between the vaccine and cardiac arrest.

Vivek appeared in Dharala Prabhu which was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Vicky Donor. Reportedly, the actor will also be playing a role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.