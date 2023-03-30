Tamil Nadu's rapper Irfana Hameed becomes the first woman artist signed by Def Jam India
Def Jam Recordings India Label Group is dedicated to supporting India and South Asia’s diverse Hip-Hop culture.
Irfana Hameed, a Kodaikanal-based rapper and singer, has become the first female artist to be signed by the Def Jam Recordings India label. The ferocious lyricist behind the critically acclaimed ‘Ko-Lab’ EP, Irfana is one of the earliest emcees signed by Universal Music India’s largest Hip-Hop label division within India and South Asia.
After her debut release with Universal Music India through Found Out Records, Irfana established her stature as a promising female emcee from Tamil Nadu. Her early musical life began with traditional Carnatic vocal and veena training. However, the young artist was introduced to Hip-Hop in elementary school when she heard Eminem on circulating pen drives in the fifth grade.
Irfana’s affecting discography explores provocative themes of anti-fascism, Tamil and Muslim culture, and femininity. Irfana also gave her vocals to Netflix’s web-series Masaba Masaba’s title track – “I am your King.” She was the forerunner for boAt’s Women’s day campaign featuring Rashmika Mandanna. Her track ‘Kannil Pettole‘, which features Malayalam superstar Tovino Thomas, turned her into a Hip-Hop sensation across Southern India. The young artist recently featured in ‘Emerging Women in Hip-hop’ by Vogue magazine.
Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, announced the launch of Def Jam India, in 2022. Def Jam India follows the blueprint of the historic Hip-Hop label ‘Def Jam Recordings’ which has led and influenced the global hip-hop culture for over 35 years. The explosion in popularity of hip-hop as a genre in India has increased dramatically in recent years, and the launch of Def Jam India breathed a new life into India’s growing Hip-Hop scene.
Talking about her triumph Irfana said, “I’m honored to be associated with such a historic label. I hope that my achievement serves as an inspiration for all hip-hop artists in India, female or otherwise! I look forward to releasing meaningful hip-hop music with Def Jam India and Universal Music India, especially because I grew up watching Def Jam Slam and this is quite the dream come true! I hope to encourage all young emcees to take the leap and dive right in – it’s a great time to be a hip-hop artist in India!”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
James Gunn to direct Superman: Legacy, aiming for 2025
Superman: Legacy will be the first film in the new iteration of the connected DC Universe, followed by Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, which is set for an Oct 2025 launch.
RRR star Ram Charan is back in India after Oscar tour; fans gather to welcome him at Delhi airport - watch video
RRR won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for its song 'Naatu Naatu'.
Manoj Bajpayee: 'My wife told me it was miraculous I was still existing in the industry'
The actor in a recent interview spoke about the conversation he had with his wife Shabana Raza had about his career, how he was still surviving, and much more.