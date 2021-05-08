Both K Bhagyaraj and Poornima contracted coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated, say reports.

Tamil director K Bhagyaraj and his wife Poornima Bhagyaraj, on Friday, 7 May, tested positive for COVID-19 . Their actor-son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj took to social media and shared the news with fans. In a tweet, Shanthanu informed that the entire family, including staff members, have quarantined themselves at home as per instructions given by their doctors.

"Requesting everyone who were in contact with any of us last 10 days to get tested. Pls pray fr their speedy recovery (sic)," he added.

According to Indian Express, the couple has contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

On the other hand, Shanthanu's last release was Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film featured Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Apart from his father’s Murungakkai Chips, he also has films like Kasada Thapara, and Raavana Koottam in his kitty.

Amid the second and more dangerous wave of coronavirus , many celebrities from the south film industry, including R Madhavan, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hege, and Tovino Thomas, tested positive in the last few months.