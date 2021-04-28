'I'm doing fine,' Allu Arjun said on social media, urging people to stay at home and get vaccinated.

South star Allu Arjun has tested positive for coronavirus . The actor took to social media and informed his fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday, 28 April. The statement reads, "Hello everyone, I have tested positive for COVID-19 . I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols”.

Further in the post, the Arya actor requested those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested. He has also asked people to stay home and get vaccinated whenever they get a chance.

“I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine,” he added in the statement.

Check out the full statement here

Hello everyone!

I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.

I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.

I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021

Allu Arjun made his big screen in 2003 with K Raghavendra Rao's Gangotri. Since then, he featured in Sukumar's 2004 film Arya and rose to popularity and fame. He is known for movies like Bunny, Happy, Desamuduru, Parugu, Arya 2, Vedam, Varudu, Badrinath, and many more.

He was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, alongside Pooja Hegde. The film also featured Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram, Navdeep, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma among others in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in the much-awaited movie Pushpa which is slated to release on 13 August.

In 2020, his uncle and veteran actor Chiranjeevi along with his actor-cousin Ram Charana had contracted the deadly virus.