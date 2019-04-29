Tamil Film Producers Council appoints special officer following accusations of mismanagement against president Vishal

Following accusations against Tamil Film Producers Council's (TFPC) president and actor Vishal Krishna of mismanagement and financial irregularities by fellow members, a special officer has been appointed by the Registration department, reports The Hindu.

N Sekar has been nominated to manage council affairs till the matter is not resolved. The appointment, however, comes at a time when the Inspector General of Registration found discrepancies in the manner that TFPC office bearers were conducting duties. There were certain obvious violations in the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act.

Meanwhile, the inquiry officer stated that there was no violation by Vishal with respect to the allegation that he had "cancelled the fixed deposit of Rs 7 crore and utilised the same." Certain basic rules were flouted however, with the body finding out that annual general meetings were not conducted, which is in violation of Section 16 (3) and Section 26 of Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act.

The TFPC had earlier stated that multiple bills, vouchers, receipts and accounts had been submitted to the complainant as well as the Registrar and neither found any "misappropriation of funds.”

However, the report also said — “Income and expenditure of the society, which runs into several crores, has not passed the test of approval by the general body.”

