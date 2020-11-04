Actor Faraaz Khan dies after prolonged illness at 50; Pooja Bhatt tweets condolences
Faraaz Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Fareb, was being treated in a Bengaluru hospital since 8 October.
Actor Faraaz Khan, who was hospitalised in Bengaluru since 8 October, has passed away, confirmed actor-producer Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday.
Bhatt tweeted her condolences on social media
With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill 🙏
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 4, 2020
#FaraazKhan
May 1970-Nov 2020
May your music always play across time and space 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/Rw0SdkMym5
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 4, 2020
Khan, son of late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, was in the hospital where he was being treated for a brain disease. His family had previously said the actor had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year, which had recently aggravated.
For his treatment, the actor's family and friends sought financial aid through a public fundraiser. Post admission, it was found out that the actor who had been suffering from a cough and chest infection had suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain.
Kashmera Shah had later revealed that his medical bills had been cleared by Salman Khan.
Khan had debuted in Bollywood with the 1996 film Fareb and later acted alongside Rani Mukerji in Mehndi. He was also seen in a few television shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Raat Hone Ko Hai and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka.
