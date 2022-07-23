Tamil actor Suriya turns 47: A look at his best performances
Suriya made his acting debut at the age of 22 with Nerrukku Ner in 1997. The film was produced by Mani Ratnam. It was Ratnam who gave Suriya his stage name to avoid a clash with established actor Saravanan.
Suriya Sivakumar was born as Saravanan Sivakumar on 23 July, 1975. Born to actor Sivakumar and his wife Lakshmi in Chennai, Suriya was brought up in Coimbatore. Before starting his career in the film industry, Suriya worked at a garments export factory.
Suriya made his acting debut at the age of 22 with Nerrukku Ner in 1997. The film was produced by Mani Ratnam. It was Ratnam who gave Suriya his stage name to avoid a clash with established actor Saravanan.
On Suriya's 47th birthday, here is a look at some of his best roles:
Jai Bhim
Released in 2021, Jai Bhim is a crime-drama. Suriya plays the role of Chandru in Jai Bhim opposite Lijo Mol Jose. The film is about the arrest of a tribal man who allegedly committed theft. His wife then turns to a human rights lawyer to bring justice.
Soorarai Pottru
Released in 2020, this drama film featured Suriya in the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The story revolves around Nedumaaran Rajangam 'Maara', who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital-intensive industry and several enemies who stand in his way.
Pithamagan
Released in 2003, the film has an IMDB rating of 8.3. Directed by Bala, the film featured Suriya in the role of Sakthi. The film revolves around Chittan, a social outcast who grows up in a cemetery. In prison, he meets Sakthi and is transformed after their deep friendship.
Vaaranam Aayiram
Released in 2004, Vaaranam Aayiram is an action-drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Suriya played the role of Krishnan and Simran essayed the role of Malini Krishnan. The film revolves around a father-son duo who help each other through growing up, romance, and adventure.
Kaakha..Kaakha: The Police
Kaakha..Kaakha: The Police was released in 2003 and has an IMDB rating of 8. Suriya played the role of Anbuselvan IPS. The film revolves around a drug-dealing gangster, who wishes to avenge his brother's death by the police.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Tamil and Telugu stars and directors collaborate for better cinema
While movies have always been dubbed in various languages and released, this is an interesting trend that seems to be finding favour with actors, directors and producers in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries.
Gargi: Sai Pallavi delivers a stellar performance in this important social drama
At the outset, this story penned and directed by Gautham Ramachandran is one of the most well-written and sensitively portrayed films in recent years on sexual abuse and rape.
'Vikrant Rona is a dream come true project with Sudeep,' says director Anup Bhandari
Anup Bhandari seems all set for a hat-trick of hits as his pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona with Kannada superstar Sudeep is set to hit theatres on July 28