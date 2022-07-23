Suriya made his acting debut at the age of 22 with Nerrukku Ner in 1997. The film was produced by Mani Ratnam. It was Ratnam who gave Suriya his stage name to avoid a clash with established actor Saravanan.

Suriya Sivakumar was born as Saravanan Sivakumar on 23 July, 1975. Born to actor Sivakumar and his wife Lakshmi in Chennai, Suriya was brought up in Coimbatore. Before starting his career in the film industry, Suriya worked at a garments export factory.

On Suriya's 47th birthday, here is a look at some of his best roles:

Jai Bhim

Released in 2021, Jai Bhim is a crime-drama. Suriya plays the role of Chandru in Jai Bhim opposite Lijo Mol Jose. The film is about the arrest of a tribal man who allegedly committed theft. His wife then turns to a human rights lawyer to bring justice.

Soorarai Pottru

Released in 2020, this drama film featured Suriya in the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The story revolves around Nedumaaran Rajangam 'Maara', who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital-intensive industry and several enemies who stand in his way.

Pithamagan

Released in 2003, the film has an IMDB rating of 8.3. Directed by Bala, the film featured Suriya in the role of Sakthi. The film revolves around Chittan, a social outcast who grows up in a cemetery. In prison, he meets Sakthi and is transformed after their deep friendship.

Vaaranam Aayiram

Released in 2004, Vaaranam Aayiram is an action-drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Suriya played the role of Krishnan and Simran essayed the role of Malini Krishnan. The film revolves around a father-son duo who help each other through growing up, romance, and adventure.

Kaakha..Kaakha: The Police

Kaakha..Kaakha: The Police was released in 2003 and has an IMDB rating of 8. Suriya played the role of Anbuselvan IPS. The film revolves around a drug-dealing gangster, who wishes to avenge his brother's death by the police.

