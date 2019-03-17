Tamannaah to feature in Raju Gari Gadhi 3, will also play chief antagonist opposite Vishal in upcoming Tamil film

Tamannaah Bhatia has recently signed Telugu and Tamil projects, reports Mid-day. The actress will feature in the third installment of hit Telugu franchise Raju Gari Gadhi. Directed by Omkar, the film is scheduled to go on the floors in June 2019.

The first film in the series was released in 2015. Ashwin Babu and Dhanya Balakrishna played the lead pair in the film. The huge box office success of the film led the director to develop a sequel in 2017 titled Raju Gari Gadhi 2. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Samantha Akkineni were part of the second film.

The actress divulged details about her role in a statement. The role will be female-centric. The actress was excited to take up the project since it had been on her wish-list for this year. She would have to oscillate between two different eras in the film, portraying two characters.

Meanwhile, the actress has come on board as the chief antagonist opposite actor Vishal for her next Tamil film. The feature is scheduled to be helmed by a debutant.

This will mark the actress' third collaboration with Vishal after Kaththi Sandai. The duo are also presently filming Sundar C's yet-untitled action film.

Tamannaah's role in the new film was termed 'challenging' by the actress since it required not only physical strength but mental grit. Since it revolves around manipulation, the actress was pushed to work outside her comfort zone. "In reality, I'm quite the opposite, easy going and authentic, so getting into this character will be quite intimidating to be honest," the publication quoted Tamannaah as saying.

