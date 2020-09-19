Tamannaah Bhatia to play Tabu's role in Telugu remake of Andhadhun, also starring Nithiin
The Telugu version will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, and produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikhitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies banner.
The makers of the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Andhadhun have announced the casting details.
While Tamannaah will reprise the role of Tabu, Nabha Natesh will essay the part portrayed by Radhika Apte. Nithiin will be in the main lead brought to life by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. The project is being directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.
N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will produce the film under the Sreshth Movies banner. This will be their sixth production. The music director for the film is Mahati Swara Sagar and the director of photography is Hari K Vednath.
ANNOUNCEMENT... #Tamannaah and #NabhaNatesh in #Telugu remake of #AndhaDhun... #Tamannaah will reprise #Tabu's role, while #NabhaNatesh will essay the part portrayed by #RadhikaApte... #Nithiin enacts the main lead... Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi... OFFICIAL statement... pic.twitter.com/Hn6ZwCRqHe
As per a report by Telegu Cinema, Ramya Krishna, Nadia, and Anasuya were first approached by the makers before they zeroed in on Tamannaah.
Pinkvilla reported that originally Tabu was approached to reprise her role from the original but the veteran actress reportedly quoted a huge remuneration. Sreshth Movies has bought Telugu remake rights of Andhadhun for Rs 3.5 crore.
Touted as a black comedy crime thriller, Andhadhun was directed by Sriram Raghavan and starred Tabu, Khurrana, and Apte in pivotal roles. The film completed a 60-day run in China, and became the third-highest grosser import from India, after Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar.
