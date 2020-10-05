Tamannaah Bhatia tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised in Hyderabad, say reports

Reports of Tamannaah Bhatia contracting the coronavirus come a month after her parents' diagnosis.

Tollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to multiple media reports. She has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

According to TV9 Telugu, Tamannaah developed symptoms while filming a web-series in Hyderabad after which she got herself tested. The report said she has been taking medication and is under the care of medical professionals.

The news comes a month after her parents had tested positive for the virus. In August, the actor had shared an update on Twitter where she revealed that she along with her other staff members were also tested and their reports have come out negative.

The actor is yet to confirm this development.

Tamannaah's upcoming films include sports drama Seetimaarr with Gopichand, directed by Sampath Nandi. The director had shared an update with fans saying that he and Gopichand have been working to create a "feasible shooting schedule" to ensure the cast and crew's safety amid the pandemic, writes The News Minute. Seetimarr is bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi and also stars Digangana Suryavanshi, Rahman, Pradeep Rawat, Dev Gill, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Ajay, Jayaprakash, and Preethi Asrani in pivotal roles.

She will also share screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the first time in Bole Chudiyan, a romantic comedy helmed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. Her other Tollywood project is Gurthunda Seetakaalam, a remake of Kannada film Love Mocktail.

It was recently announced that she will play Tabu's role in Telugu remake of Andhadhun, while Nabha Natesh will essay the part portrayed by Radhika Apte. Nithiin will be in the main lead brought to life by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. The project is being directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.