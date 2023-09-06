The gorgeous and versatile star of the entertainment industry, Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the limelight for quite some time now due to her relationship with Vijay Varma. The actress confirmed her relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-star in June and said that he is her ‘happy place’.

Now, in a recent interaction with her fans in Chennai, the Himmatwala actress miffed at a fan, when he asked her when she would get married.

Tamannaah recently attended an event conducted by Galatta and as a part of it, she was having interaction with fans. While many of them asked about her future projects and roles, a fan asked her, “When are you going to get married? Do Tamil guys have a shot?” The actress looked miffed by the question and replied, “Even my parents don’t ask me this.”

Then the actress was asked that if she found a good guy, to which she answered, “I am very happy in my life right now. Yes, I am very happy.”

Sharing her thoughts about marriage, the actress told India Today in June, “Marriage is a big responsibility. It’s not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo.”

The actress has done some phenomenal work in OTT with shows like Aakhri Sach and Jee Karda. Talking about the digital route, she told Firstpost, “I would be shocked at myself if I said people don’t get opportunities. I’m a girl from Mumbai who started her career at the age of 15, went to South India and did Tamil and Telugu films. Clearly, there’s no rule book which place gives you opportunities. With OTT, yes, with different formats, it has helped us tell stories in different ways. It has given us opportunities to dig deeper into our characters. Talent always gets its due.”