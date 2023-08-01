Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were all smiles as the paparazzi praise the couple at ‘Kaalkoot‘ screening recently. The two met and reportedly fell in love while working in Lust Stories 2. They have spoken about their fondness for each other on multiple occasions.

Bhatia, who never locked lips onscreen, broke her 18-year-old no-kissing policy for boyfriend Varma in the anthology Lust Stories 2 for Sujoy Ghosh’s segment. A few weeks back, the Baahubali star revealed that she is dating Vijay and said he is her ‘happy place’.

In a recent interview, Tamannaah revealed how Vijay made her feel ‘safe’ while shooting an intimate scene in the web series. “I’ve never felt so safe around an actor. And that’s what’s really important for an actor. You need to feel that kind of safety. It’s like a jump you’re taking, especially in a film like this. He just, from the moment go, made me feel so safe that I wasn’t scared to say anything, do anything, emote in a certain way. He just made it feel so easy. So that’s definitely something I love about him,” said the actress while having a conversation with Bollywood Bubble.

Talking about the first impression of the actor, Bhatia had told News 18, “I definitely thought I’m going to get a chance to work with an actor who’s been so consistent in delivering performances which are so diverse and so powerful. He’s quite a chameleon the way he approaches a character. I’ve seen all his work from his past. I was like, ‘Agar iss project mein aur kuchh nahi hoga toh main inn dono se kuchh seekh lu’ (if nothing else, I’d rather learn something from the two of them), referring to Vijay and Sujoy. That was honestly the reason why I wanted to do this project.”