'Tajdar E Haram' from Satyameva Jayate shows anguished John Abraham fighting corruption, wrongdoers

The latest song from Satyameva Jayate's OST — 'Tajdar E Haram' — was released on 26 July and it presents the character sketch of John Abraham in the film.

Right from the trailer, it was established that Abraham essays the role of a vengeful vigilante who takes upon himself to punish the wrongdoers, including those who swore to protect the law. The song starts with a blood-soaked John saving a woman being molested by a police officer. And with that, there are multiple shots of John bashing and beating up other police officials or criminals, who have committed acts of crime or corruption.

The song 'Tajdar E Haram' is filled with shots of a bloodied John punishing himself in an act of self-flagellation during the course of the Muharram rituals. Composed by music composer duo Sajid-Wajid and sung by Wajid, 'Tajdar E Haram' has been penned by Danish Sabri. It has an unconventional, haunting tempo and Wajid's voice only adds to the innate melancholy of the composition.

Apart from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, the movie also stars Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma. Satyameva Jayate has been written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

Satyameva Jayate is slated to release on 15 August. Watch the song here:



Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 16:46 PM