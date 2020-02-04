You are here:

Taj Mahal 1989 Season 1, starring Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, to premiere on Netflix on 14 February

Taj Mahal 1989, a series exploring with the themes of love, friendship, politics, and heartbreak, is slated to be released on 14 February, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

Starring Neeraj Kabi (Sacred Games, Once Again) and Geetanjali Kulkarni (Bombay Rose, Photograph), the Lucknow-set series will encompass the old-world charm of love and the complicated nature of relationships in small town India.

"Tracing the lives of a Lucknow University professor couple, their students, a long-lost friend, his lover, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy, this series is a tribute to love in all its unadulterated forms," read the synopsis of the show.

Taj Mahal 1989 also features Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha, Anud Singh Dhaka, Anshul Chauhan, Paras Priyadarshan, Shiri Sewani, Mihir Ahuja and Vasundhara Singh Rajput.

This show has been produced by Tipping Point, the digital production arm of Indian media giant Viacom18 Studios. This collaboration previously released Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega, which explored the conflicts that emerged after small town is identified as India's phishing capital, and the upcoming She, a gritty story of an undercover cop’s journey discovering her sexuality and breaking stereotypes while taking down a drug cartel.

