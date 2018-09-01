Once Again movie review: Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi's sweet romance would have been richer with more restraint

3/5









One of the most intriguing cliffhangers in recent memory would be of Ritesh Batra's epistolary romance The Lunchbox. A middle-class man Saajan Fernandes (Irrfan Khan) falls in love with a homemaker, Ila (Nimrat Kaur), who accidentally sends her husband's dabba to him, leading to an exchange of letters through the lunchbox. Eventually, Fernandes decides to pay Ila a visit, little aware of the fact that she is gearing up to move to Bhutan the very same day.

India-born German filmmaker Kanwal Sethi's upcoming Netflix release Once Again explores what could have happened had the two lovers actually met. However, the characters here are different. Instead of the accountant Saajan, there is actor Amar Kumar (Neeraj Kabi) and in place of Ila, there is restaurateur Tara Shetty (Shefali Shah). After years of talking over phone calls, and notes exchanged through the lunchbox, Amar chooses to drop by her Mumbai-based Udipi restaurant to give her a bunch of gajra. Initially astonished by her reluctant will to allow him the trespassing, she soon warms up to the idea of putting a face to their conversations, but only till she does not realise that people around them are watching.

She is a widow, working tirelessly in her restaurant and struggling to get her son Dev (Priyanshu Painyuli) married to the love of his life. He, on the other hand, enjoys all the luxuries but not that of being with her daughter Sapna (Rasika Dugal) all the time, since he failed to get her custody after divorce with his wife. Clearly, the economic divide is also quite stark here, in relation to The Lunchbox.

Once Again steers clear of the perception that it is a food film. There are barely any close-ups of delectable food or tender hands transmitting warmth and love into it. Instead, there are only rushes, accompanied by Tara who is visibly seen sweating and relieving herself by wiping her face with her simple South Indian cotton sari. There is no method to her madness as she makes food with a sense of clinical detachment, looking forward only to the 10 pm call that she will make to Amar once he has enjoyed her food delivered to his place by Dev.

There is thus a selfish tinge in her personality, which originates from the survival instinct she developed when her husband died. She gave up classical dancing, a hobby that she was proud of, in order to tend to her children's needs. In a casual conversation with Amar, she mentions she is afraid of the sea. Metaphorically, she hesitates to dive deep into herself to reach the part of her that is buried deep down. Amar responds by saying he is afraid of the mountains, of scaling the heights that he does not even aspire to conquer. He finds a refreshing soundboard in Tara, who has not seen any of his films, and thus refuses to be a yes-man, unlike most of the people who surround him all the time.

Shefali proves in every frame what a grossly underrated powerhouse of talent she is. Her loquacious eyes harobour rage with as much ease as they do love. She is custom-made for a film that plays with silences and gives little scope for its actors to be guarded by the shield of superfluous dialogues. Here, the dialogue takes a backseat as the silences and facial expressions become the order of the day. She looks ethereal throughout the film, owing to her pleasant countenance and the way she carries off her rather simple clothes in plain solid colours. Priyanshu, as her son, commendbly holds his own in their confrontational scenes.

Kabi seems to be on a roll after Hichki and Sacred Games. Once Again (pun intended), he is measured and theatrical in parts where he is supposed to be so. It is refreshing to see him front a film rather than play a baddie to the gallery. He does so convincingly, as he also looks his part of a mainstream Bollywood actor. However, he has still not delivered his best yet. I fervently hope it is the next one. A special mention also to his onscreen daughter Rasika. She switches between her sprightly self and insecure alter ego so effortlessly that it appears unworldly.

What the script also does not take full advantage of is the chemistry between the two actors. Given that they are veterans, it takes them no time to create the spark that their old school romance is supposed to boast of. Sethi, however, tries to force the chemistry on his actors by incorporating a liberal dose of cinematic pauses into the narrative. The dialogues are also not as profound that one needs these interstices to process the two cents. In fact, the actors are so amused by seemingly normal or routine exchanges that it feels they have an inside joke we aren't privy to. Even if the director is given the benefit of doubt, by assuming that we were excluded from their past conversations with an intention to echo the perception that theirs is an unusual romance, the meditative pace starts to get to the audience after a point in every scene.

The editor is not to be blamed as much as the director and writer, who give excessive breathing space to every scene. The editor, however, gives the cinematographer Eeshit Narain well-earned right to showcase the way he has captured every frame, particularly Mumbai life. Whether they are accompanied by silence or Talvin Singh's unfeigned renditions, the shots are a delight to more than one sense.

Once Again claims to be at home in a contemplative space though it actually offers far little meat to chew on. What one can certainly relish is the beautiful way its leading lady goes about doing her chores, oblivious of the world that she inhabits and also of the inseparable charm that she brings with just her presence.

