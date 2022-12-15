Apart from being one of the finest actors and film producers, Saif Ali Khan is a loving husband and a doting father. Therefore, the star makes sure to take out time from his hectic schedule and switch on his family duty mode. Like he recently did for his son Taimur. His better half and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also an avid social media user, loves to keep it real in front of his Instagram family. From candid behind-the-scenes glances to no make-up selfies, Bebo ensures to keep her timeline raw and updates all about the ongoing in the Pataudi family. Just like how she gave the world a glance inside their son Taimur’s sports day event, which was all about sportsmen’s spirit and participation. Now, while Saif enthusiastically took part in the “father’s race”, Kareena turned cheerleader for her hubby and son Taimur.

Taking to the stories of her official Instagram account, Kareena dropped a couple of pictures from Taimur’s sports day event. The snippets give a glance of Saif and Taimur all set on their mark on the race track. In the very first picture, Saif, sporting his casual best, can be seen standing in line at the starting point, with the rest of the fathers. Although the picture is blurry, it seems that all the fathers are catching the instructions being provided to them about the father’s race. While sharing the picture Kareena wrote in the supers, “Father’s race swag dekho.”

In the next story, Kareena gave her fans a glance at Taimur participating in the race. Dressed in his cute blue uniform, Tim can be seen gearing up at the starting line. Kareena’s picture also caught the glimpse of filmmaker Karan Johar’s son Yash, who can also be seen dressed in the uniform next to Taimur. While sharing the picture, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote in the caption, “They got the pose right Go my loves Go.” The actress also tagged the filmmaker in her story.

Just after the sports day event, the Pataudi family was seen in a cheerful mood while going back to their humble abode. Now, after stepping out of their car, Saif was seen carrying Taimur on his shoulder upside down. Not just this, but Bebo and Saif were also spotted having a mushy moment. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram to drop a video of them together. In the video, Saif can be seen going ahead with Taimur, when Kareena called him about something. Responding to this, Saif went close to her and planted a sweet kiss on her lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh and Hansal Mehta’s upcoming projects. On the other hand, Saif will be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush.

