Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has been diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer, she shared in an Instagram post.

In her post, she said that she was examined to be suffering from DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast. In a jocular tone, she said that she had become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie "(since only one breast was involved)!"

Explaining her condition, Tahira said that high-grade malignant cells were multiplying in a contained space, adding that the experience made her respect the unpredictability of life and gave her the faith and courage to overcome it.

She even stated that spreading awareness about breast cancer was imperative. “I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also, we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self-love! Big, small, left or right inclined, gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self-love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses," she wrote.

Ayushmann Khurrana told The Indian Express that Tahira had been discharged from the hospital and is now doing fine.

Tahira, who has helmed the short film Toffee, has recently turned director for her yet untitled film.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018 17:41 PM