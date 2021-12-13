Ranveer Singh’s 83 song Bigadne De dropped today. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on 24 December.

Ranveer Singh’s 83 is all set to release in theatres on 24 December and ahead of it, the film’s Bigadne De song has been released and it celebrates the spirit of the Indian cricket team. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan.

Sung by Benny Dayal and music by Pritam, the song is a light-hearted track showcasing the spirit of Indian cricket team portrayed well by Ranveer Singh and his team. Bigadne De takes us through the prep and behind-the-scenes fun of team India before they set out to create history.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production, and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.