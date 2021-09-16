Khufiya will see Tabu play a R&AW agent 'grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover.'

Netflix and Vishal Bhardwaj are collaborating for a spy thriller, Khufiya, inspired by true events, and based on espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.

Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets. All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

Sharing his excitement about the film, director and producer Vishal Bhardwaj said, “With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence and surveillance work with one’s deep-rooted emotional conflicts”

Collaborating with Netflix and Vishal Bhardwaj yet once again, Tabu said, “Khufiya is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart, and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming!” Tabu has previously collaborated with Bhardwaj in films like Maqbool (2003), Haider (2014), and Talwar (2015), which Bhardwaj co-wrote and co-produced with Meghna Gulzar. She will also be seen in his son Aasman Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey.

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the master of storytelling, Vishal Bhardwaj on Khufiya. His films are known to brilliantly showcase inherent conflicts between different characters and their worlds through moving stories, and we can't wait for our members to experience this through the incredible story of Khufiya."

