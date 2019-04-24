Tabu on Andhadhun's success in China: Didn't set out to break box office records

Sriram Raghavan's directorial Andhadhun not only garnered positive reviews but made an astounding mark at the box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu starrer, which was released in China as Piano Player, earned more than 300 crores at the Chinese box office.

Tabu, who portrays a negative role in the Andhadhun, admitted that she is overwhelmed with the film's success. In an interview to Mid-day, the actress revealed, "We never set out with the ambition of [breaking box-office records]. We were a bunch of people making a crazy film."

When asked why the film resonates with the audience, Tabu said that because the characters sound genuine. They don't have cultural restrictions and their emotions were real. She further added that it was surprising to notice audience turn into investigators by the end of the film.

Tabu added that once she was watching the film with Sriram at a theatre which was a mix of Indian and Western audience. She revealed that were observing the reactions, these people were gasping, shrieking and even laughing at some scenes in the film. She further added, "As an artiste, it's gratifying when your work receives global appreciation. This kind of acceptance opens many doors, and it is not just restricted to work."

Raghavan's murder-mystery, Andhadhun was also selected as the opening movie at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, where Tabu was also honored at the event.

On work-front, Tabu is prepping for her upcoming romcom film De De Pyaar De which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Akiv Ali, it will release on 17 May.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 16:22:54 IST

