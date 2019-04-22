De De Pyaar De: Arijit Singh’s Tu Mila To Haina provides perfect backdrop for Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet's love story

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers of De De Pyaar De have released their new song titled 'Tu Mila To Haina' on Monday. The breezy romantic number features leads Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in love and highlights Ajay’s experience of reveling the feeling of welcoming a long-awaited love with Arijit Singh’s melodious voice in the backdrop.

Composed by Amaal Mallik and penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the filming of the song captures moments between both characters that convey the emotions of love in gentle and adorable ways.

Speaking about the song, Director Akiv Ali revealed the context of it and said, "Tu Mila To Haina comes at a juncture where Ajay’s character is cherishing the feeling of being in love, again, after a very long time. The song is all about his treasured moments with Rakul."

The song's composer Amaal also opened up about the song and said, “Tu Mila To Haina is a youthful, yet euphoric track depicting a self-realisation of being in love. For its composition, I’ve done a cross genre wherein the youthful vibe comes through the tropical and country elements and the orchestral elements make it sound emotional and larger than life, and help in creating the longing of love the character feels."

Helmed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is slated for a 17 May release.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 12:27:46 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.