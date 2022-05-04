Actor Darsheel Safary, who shared the screen with Aamir Khan in 2008 is all grown up and wishes to work with Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Darsheel Safary, who became an overnight sensation after his 2008 film Taare Zameen Par, has been away from the limelight, except for a few glimpses at some events.

Safary, who is 25 now, revealed in an interview with the The Times of India that he is looking forward to doing some meaningful roles in Bollywood.

Safary said that he was in talks with many filmmakers for some exciting projects but due to the pandemic, everything went for a toss. The Taare Zameen Par actor added that he had thought to become an established actor by 25, but his plans were ruined.

The actor further said that he was hit by a lot of crippling doubts and that the reassurances from his parents to be more patient went in vain.

Have a look at how grown up Darsheel Safary looks now:

Darsheel Safary added that his father is in touch with Aamir Khan who often guides him in his career. When asked about belonging to a particular camp, Safary responded by saying that if he belonged to a particular camp then that would have meant he was taking the shorter route. But his life has traversed him on a longer route, he said. The actor talked about his belief that everyone has his or her own journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darsheel Safary (@dsafary)

Talking about nepotism, the actor said that he believes there's nothing wrong with it. He pointed out that influence is used everywhere including in schools, colleges, or any other place. He remarked that tomorrow if he has a kid and could make his or her life easier, he would do it. At the end of the day, a filmmaker will cast whosoever he wants to cast, said the 25-year-old.

Furthermore, Safary stated that he would love to work with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The actor was of the view that Kapoor and Khan are established names in the industry. He added that everyone gets his or her chance and believed that in a couple of years, he would get it too.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.