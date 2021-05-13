Taarak Mehta actor Munmun Dutta booked under SC/ST Act for using casteist slur in video
A police officer said the case against Munmun Dutta for using a casteist slur in a video is under investigation.
Actor Munmun Dutta, known for playing Babita Iyer in sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Hansi, Haryana. The FIR followed after the actor shared a video where she uses a casteist slur.
Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights, filed the FIR on Tuesday, 11 May. A CD has with Dutta's video, where she says the objectionable word has also been submitted, according to The Hindu.
The case was filed under Section 3(1) (u) of the SCs and STs Act on Thursday, 13 May. It is currently under investigation, Hansi’s Superintendent of Police Nitika Gahlaut said.
In a make-up video shared on Instagram, Munmum had said that she wanted to look good and used a slur, which refers to a particular caste, saying that she did not want to look like that.
After people on social media called her out for the usage of the slur, she took the video down and issued an apology. In a note shared on Instagram, Dutta had said that the objectionable word used by her has been ‘misinterpreted.'
The actor claimed that she was misinformed about the meaning because of her language barrier. Dutta added that she took the video down once she was made aware of its meaning.
