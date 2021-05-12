Munmun Dutta claimed that she was unaware of the objectionable word used in her video because of a language barrier

Actor Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer in Sab TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has apologised for using a casteist slur in her make-up tutorial. She claimed that she was unaware of the word used in her video because of the language barrier. Dutta added that she did not mean to "insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings".

Yesterday, her video had gone viral post which #ArrestMunmunDutta trended on Twitter all day. After the backlash, she deleted the word from her video but it was still making rounds on different social media platforms.

Even after issuing an apology, people are grilling her on her social media. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, who has directed the critically acclaimed film Masaan, has also criticised her. He wrote, “Has been misinterpreted? Never said it with intent to hurt? There is no other interpretation! You said the B-word and there is no way to cover it up. Apologise and shut up”.

Many others have called her apology fake and demanded her arrest.

Dutta hails from West Bengal. She started her career as a singer for Akashvani and Doordarshan. Her acting career started with Zee TV serial Hum Sab Baraati in 2004. She is a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah since 2008 and became a household name as Babita. She has also appeared in movies like Mumbai Xpress (2005). In 2006, Dutta was seen in the film Holiday.