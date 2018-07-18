Taapsee Pannu takes inspiration from Pink co-star Amitabh Bachchan for her role as defence lawyer in Mulk

Taapsee Pannu, who will essay the role of a lawyer in her upcoming film Mulk said that she drew inspiration for the role from her Pink co-star, Amitabh Bachchan.

The film follows the controversial issue of Islamophobia that has raised debates the world over. Taapsee essays the role of Aarti Mohammed, a lawyer who goes to court to fight for her father, a victim of religious discrimination. Portrayed by Rishi Kapoor, Murad Ali Mohammed is accused of raising a terrorist son.

Bachchan had played Taapsee's defence lawyer in Shoojit Sircar's 2016 film Pink and the actress has reportedly picked up the nuances for her role in Mulk from Bachchan's character.

According to her, the veteran actor was one of the inspirations for her character and his role is one of the best lawyer roles on screen.

Speaking about it, Taapsee said, “On celluloid, Bachchan sir's character and role in Pink and his portrayal of a stern yet convincing lawyer for me was the best point of reference." The actress will be seen as a lawyer for the first time in the courtroom drama.

Taapsee is currently shooting with Bachchan in Scotland for Sujoy Ghosh's Badla.

The actress was recently seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Soorma, based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh.

Mulk, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is set to hit theatres on 3 August.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 13:49 PM